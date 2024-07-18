Samsung launches Galaxy M35 5G in India: Price, Offers

Mumbai: Samsung Galaxy M35 5G was launched in India. The handset was introduced in the Indian markets two months after it was unveiled in Brazil.

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G price in India starts at Rs. 19,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model, while the 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants are priced at Rs. 21,499 and Rs. 24,299, respectively. It will be available for sale in the country starting July 20 via Amazon, the Samsung India website and offline retail stores.

The company said that buyers can avail of a Rs. 1,000 instant discounts for an unspecified limited period and a Rs. 2,000 instant discount on all bank cards during the purchase of the Samsung Galaxy M35 5G. Customers will also be eligible for an additional Rs. 1,000 Amazon Pay cashback. The handset is offered in three colour options — Daybreak Blue, Moonlight Blue and Thunder Grey.

Also Read: Union Budget 2024: Know what is Finance Bill

The Samsung Galaxy M35 5G sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,340 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1,000 nits of peak brightness level and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. It is backed by an octa-core Exynos 1380 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

The handset features a 50-megapixel primary rear camera (f/1.8) along with an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens (f/2.2) as well as a 2-megapixel macro (f/2.4) camera. There’s a 13-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 aperture on the front, for selfies and video chats.

Samsung has equipped the Galaxy M35 5G with a 6,000mAh battery and stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos. The phone supports 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and USB Type-C connectivity. It also comes with Samsung’s Knox Security and Tap & Pay features.