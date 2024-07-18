Stock Market: Indian equity markets end higher for fourth straight session

Mumbai: Indian equity markets ended higher for the fourth straight session on July 18. BSE Sensex settled at 81,343.46, up 626.91 points or 0.78 percent. NSE Nifty ended at 24,800.80, up 187.80 points or 0.76 percent.

About 1192 shares advanced, 2194 shares declined, and 75 shares unchanged. Top gainers were TCS, LTIMindtree, ONGC, Bajaj Finserv and Wipro. Top losers included Asian Paints, Hero MotoCorp, Grasim, Coal India and Bajaj Auto.

Among sectors, bank, auto, IT, FMCG and telecom rose 0.3-2 percent, while capital goods, metal, power, media down 1-3.5 percent. The BSE midcap and smallcap index shed 1 percent each.