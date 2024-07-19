200+ Stranded Indians Flee Bangladesh via Meghalaya Check Post

Amid massive protests in Bangladesh over job quotas, 202 Indian nationals, mainly students, safely crossed into India via the Dawki integrated check post in Meghalaya. By 6:45 pm on Thursday, the Meghalaya home department confirmed the safe arrival of the stranded individuals, including 198 students. The group also comprised students from Nepal, Bhutan, various Indian states, and four tourists. The state government, in collaboration with the Bangladesh High Commission and the Land Port Authority, ensured their safe return, establishing a dedicated helpline and appointing nodal officers to coordinate evacuation efforts.

The protests in Bangladesh have led to significant unrest, with Bangladeshi authorities cutting mobile internet services and clashes between students and police resulting in at least 19 deaths over the week. Andrew Sholomar from the Bangladesh Indigenous People’s Forum described the situation in Dhaka as dire, with a nationwide shutdown and students stranded due to lack of transport.

The escalating violence has severely disrupted daily life in Bangladesh. Hundreds of students from Meghalaya, studying in Bangladesh, emphasize the urgent need for continued safe evacuation measures amidst the turmoil. The state government remains vigilant, monitoring the situation closely to ensure the safety of its citizens.