Air India apologizes for emergency landing in Russia’s Krasnoyarsk

An Air India flight from Delhi to San Francisco made an emergency landing at Krasnoyarsk International Airport in Russia on Thursday night due to a technical issue. The airline confirmed that the precautionary landing occurred around midnight local time. Passengers of flight AI-183, initially confined to the terminal due to the lack of Russian visas, are now receiving meals as food services at the terminal have resumed.

Air India has mobilized its local support team, and representatives from the Indian consulate in Moscow have traveled to assist passengers. They are working with Russian authorities to arrange hotel accommodations, which have been on standby throughout the night. Air India expressed regret for the inconvenience caused by the diversion, emphasizing that it was necessary for safety reasons.

India’s embassy in Russia reported that a team of officials is on the ground in Krasnoyarsk to assist the passengers and coordinate with local authorities. The team will remain in place until a replacement plane arrives to continue the passengers’ journey. The exact number of passengers on board has not been disclosed, but Air India assured that the safety and well-being of its customers and crew are its top priorities.