Bengaluru artist faces legal trouble over controversial Instagram tattoo

A Bengaluru tattoo artist, Ritesh Aghariya, is in legal trouble after posting a controversial tattoo of “F*** the police” on Instagram Stories. The offensive tattoo, seen on a customer’s chest, was flagged to the city police’s X handle, leading to a suo motu complaint filed by Cubbon Park police. Sub-inspector Chethan SG, in charge of social media, noticed the post and immediately informed his senior officers, resulting in a complaint for dishonoring the police.

The controversial Instagram post was shared by a user, @TilakSadive, who tagged the city police. The same night, a non-cognizable report was filed against Aghariya. The next day, after obtaining permission from the 41st magistrate court, police registered an FIR under Section 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace. Aghariya was detained for interrogation but not arrested, as the offense carries a punishment of less than seven years.

Aghariya admitted to uploading the photo, claiming it was an old picture of a foreign customer and was posted by mistake. He was instructed to appear before the investigation officer when summoned again. The police are continuing their investigation into the incident.