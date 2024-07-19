Boat launches new true wireless stereo earphones in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Boat Nirvana Space true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones were unveiled in India. The Boat Nirvana Space is priced in India at Rs. 1,999 and will be available for purchase exclusively on Amazon during the upcoming Prime Days sale on July 20 and July 21. They are also listed on the company’s website. These TWS earphones are offered in two colours — Celestial White and Cosmic Black.

Boat Nirvana Space are equipped with diamond-like carbon (DLC) drivers that are said to offer a clear audio experience. They also come with AI-backed environmental noise cancellation-supported quad mics. The earphones support up to 32dB of active noise cancellation (ANC) and feature an Ambient Mode. They also support 360-degree spatial audio backed by AMI Technologies.

Also Read: Strong earthquake of 7.3 magnitude hits Chile

The newly launched TWS earphones are compatible with the Boat Hearables app and feature in-ear detection, which automatically plays or pauses music when the earbuds are inserted or removed. The app also offers access to an adaptive equaliser. These earphones are claimed to offer a 60ms low latency Beast Mode as well.

The Boat Nirvana Space are claimed to offer a playback time of up to 100 hours including the charging case. Charging the earphones for 15 minutes is said to offer battery life of up to four hours. The earphones also support multi-point connectivity which allows the earphones to be connected to two electronic devices simultaneously.