Elected CM Should Be Chancellor of State Universities

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann asserted that the chancellor of state-run universities should be an “elected” chief minister rather than a “selected” one, alluding to state governor Banwarilal Purohi. This statement follows the return of “The Punjab Universities Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2023” by the President of India. The bill aimed to replace Governor Purohi with CM Mann as the chancellor of state universities. Responding to questions about the bill being sent back, Mann mentioned plans to hold a meeting on the issue.

Mann highlighted that similar bills advocating for an elected chief minister as the chancellor were introduced in West Bengal and Kerala. He emphasized the importance of having elected representatives in such roles to ensure democratic governance. According to him, the leadership of educational institutions should reflect the choices of the electorate rather than appointments made by select individuals.

Mann’s remarks underscore a broader push for democratizing the administration of state-run universities. He argued that the governance of these institutions should align with the principles of democracy, where elected officials take precedence over appointed ones. Mann reiterated his commitment to advocating for this change and addressing the concerns raised by the President’s decision to return the bill.