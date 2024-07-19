Hardik Pandya, wife Natasa part ways after 4 years

Former India vice-captain Hardik Pandya announced his separation from his wife Natasa Stankovic after a four-year relationship on Thursday. Hardik, one of India’s most-followed cricketers, had exchanged wedding vows with Natasa on May 31, 2020. The couple remarried in a ceremony with close friends and family on February 14, 2023. Following months of speculation about their relationship troubles, they released a joint statement confirming their separation.

In the statement, Hardik shared, “After 4 years together, Natasa and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest of both of us. This was a tough decision given the joy, mutual respect, and companionship we shared as we grew a family.”

He added, “We are blessed with Agastya, who will remain the centre of our lives. We will co-parent to ensure we provide him with everything he needs for his happiness.”