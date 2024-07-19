Health Worker Accused of Molesting Patient at Kozhikode Hospital; Case Registered

A complaint has been filed accusing a health worker at Kozhikode District Hospital (Beach Hospital) of molesting a patient on Wednesday during a physiotherapy session. The alleged incident took place while the patient, who has been receiving treatment at the hospital for a month, was attended to by Mahendran, a 29-year-old male staff member. This occurred when the regular female health worker was occupied with another patient.

Police have registered a case against Mahendran, who had recently been transferred to Beach Hospital from another district. An investigation is underway, with authorities collecting details from the victim. The accused health worker is currently absconding.

The case has been registered under Sections 75 (1), 76, and 79 of BNS, and efforts are being made to locate and apprehend Mahendran.