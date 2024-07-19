Heavy Rains in Karnataka Block NH 75; Alternate Routes Provided

Heavy rains have caused multiple landslides along National Highway 75 in Karnataka, the main route connecting Bengaluru to Mangaluru. These landslides, triggered by intense rainfall in central and coastal Karnataka, have stranded several vehicles and severely disrupted traffic. Authorities are working on restoring the highway and have implemented traffic diversions. Vehicles from Hassan to Bengaluru are being rerouted through Mysuru and Madikeri, while heavy vehicles are halted at Charmadi Ghat for safety.

Tourists have been warned of potential hazards as heavy rains are expected to continue for the next four days. A notable incident involved a vehicle trapped in a landslide near Doddathappale village on the Shiradi Ghat section, with local villagers rescuing the occupants. Multiple landslides in the Shiradi Ghat stretch of Sakleshpur taluk have stranded numerous vehicles, and local police are actively rerouting traffic to manage the situation.

Additionally, National Highway 275, connecting Sampaje and Madikeri, has been closed due to the risk of landslides and rockfalls, with closures from 8 pm to 6 am until July 22. Earlier this week, severe weather conditions caused a massive landslide in Uttar Kannada district, resulting in four deaths and three missing persons. The landslide destroyed four houses in Ulliver village and washed away several vehicles. Approximately 1,500 people living along the overflowing Gangavalli River have been relocated to safer areas.