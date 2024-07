Hyderabad: The Indian Railways has revised the timings of a Vande Bharat Express train. The timings of the Yesvantpur-Kacheguda (20704) Vande Bharat Express have been revised at the Mahabubnagar railway station due to operational reasons.

Accordingly, the Yesvantpur-Kacheguda Vande Bharat Express will arrive at the Mahabubnagar railway station at 09:26 pm and depart at 09:27 pm.