India’s natural gas consumption rises by 7% in June

New Delhi: Consumption of natural gas in India rose by 7 per cent in June. The consumption of natural gas in India went up in June to 5,594 million metric standard cubic metres (MMSCM) this year compared to the same month last year. Data released by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas showed this.

There was an increase of 2.9 per cent in domestic gas production to 2,993 MMSCM during the month. Import of natural gas went up by as much as 11.3 per cent during the month.

For the April-June quarter, the increase in natural gas consumption was 3.8 per cent compared to the same period of the previous year year-on-year. Domestic production rose 5.7 per cent while imports edged up by 0.6 per cent during the quarter.

Consumption of petroleum products such as petrol, diesel and jet fuel went up by 2.6 per cent in June to 20 million metric tonnes (MMT). For the April-June period, the growth in consumption was 3.4 per cent. There was an 11.4 per cent increase in consumption of aviation turbine fuel (ATF).The consumption of petrol rose 7.1 per cent during the month, while diesel sales increased by 1.6 per cent and LPG sales went up by 5 per cent, the figures showed.

Crude oil imports fell 5.6 percent year-on-year to 18.5 million metric tons in June, but the import bill rose by 11 percent to $11.1 billion during the month due to higher prices in the international market.