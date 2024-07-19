IndiGo Airlines to operate flights to UAE from these Indian cities: Details

Mumbai: Leading private air carrier in the country, IndiGo Airlines announced the starting of direct flights to Abu Dhabi from Mangaluru, Coimbatore, and Tiruchirappalli. The Abu Dhabi to Mangaluru flight will operate daily from August 9 and the Tiruchirappalli to Abu Dhabi will operate four times a week, starting from August 11. The direct flight from Coimbatore will operate thrice weekly starting from August 10.

The airline recently announced the launch of a new direct flight service from Bengaluru to Abu Dhabi, commencing on August 1, with six weekly flights.

‘With the addition of these flights, IndiGo now operates 89 non-stop flights a week to Abu Dhabi from 13 cities in India. These flights will provide smooth and convenient options for business as well as leisure travel to the UAE and further add to the gateways for travelers to explore the wonderful island city and beyond,’ said Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo.