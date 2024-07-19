Jindal Steel executive accused of sexual harassment on Etihad flight

Aboard an Etihad flight from Kolkata to Abu Dhabi, Ananya Chhaochharia accused Dinesh Kr Saraogi, CEO of Vulcan Green Steel and longtime executive at Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (JSPL), of showing her explicit content and groping her. Saraogi, detained upon arrival in Abu Dhabi but later released, was reported to the Etihad staff by Chhaochharia, who described being paralyzed with shock and fear during the incident. The airline crew ensured her safety by moving her to a separate seat and notifying the Abu Dhabi police.

Chhaochharia shared her experience on social media, detailing how Saraogi allegedly initiated normal conversation before displaying pornographic material and groping her. After escaping to the restroom and reporting the incident, she couldn’t file an official complaint immediately due to her tight connecting flight schedule. Chhaochharia reached out to Naveen Jindal, chairman of JSPL, urging him to take action against Saraogi and highlighting the potential mistreatment of female employees by someone in power.

Naveen Jindal responded on social media, commending Chhaochharia for her courage and affirming JSPL’s zero-tolerance policy towards such misconduct. Jindal assured that an investigation would be conducted, and necessary action would follow. Saraogi, associated with JSPL for over three decades and recently transferred to Vulcan Green Steel, faces severe repercussions, including possible termination, if found guilty.