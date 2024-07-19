Karnataka NH 66 Landslide: Malayali Driver Missing for 4 Days

A devastating landslide on National Highway 66 in Shirur, Ankola, has left a lorry driver, Arjun, feared missing. The incident occurred early Tuesday morning when the 12-wheeler lorry, loaded with firewood, was traveling from Jagalpet in Zoida Ramanagara to Kerala. The lorry, owned by Mubin from Kozhikode, was last tracked to the landslide area, raising concerns for Arjun’s safety. His family and lorry owner have appealed for a swift rescue operation.

Search efforts are ongoing, with authorities working to recover the lorry and locate Arjun. His wife, Krishnapriya, remains hopeful, believing Arjun might still be alive and trapped inside the lorry. Kerala Transport Minister KB Ganesh Kumar has instructed officials to take immediate action and is coordinating with Karnataka’s Transport and Home Ministers to intensify the search efforts.

Kozhikode MP MK Raghavan has updated that the Superintendent of Police of Uttara Kannada district is at the site, with the Navy also arriving to assist in the rescue operation. The minister in charge of Uttara Kannada district is closely monitoring the situation as efforts to remove soil and debris to reach the trapped lorry are set to commence soon.