Kerala: H1N1 Kills 4-Year-Old Boy in Ernakulam

A four-year-old boy named Leon Libu, from Olanad, Alangad, succumbed to H1N1 in Ernakulam on Friday, July 19. Admitted to a private hospital with a fever on Thursday, he was diagnosed with H1N1. His funeral is set for 4:00 p.m. Similarly, in Malappuram, Saifunissa, a 47-year-old from Ponnani, died of H1N1. She was hospitalized in Thrissur Kunnamkulam on July 14 after developing a fever two weeks prior and passed away during treatment.

H1N1 symptoms include fever, body aches, sore throat, cough, diarrhea, vomiting, chills, and fatigue. Individuals with asthma, diabetes, and heart disease are at higher risk. Treatment involves adequate rest to control the infection, and antiviral medicines are administered to manage symptoms and prevent severe outcomes. Close contacts of symptomatic individuals may also receive antiviral medications.

Preventive measures for H1N1 include covering your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing, resting at home if you have a cold, consuming nutritious foods and hot drinks, avoiding contact with vulnerable populations, and frequent hand washing with soap.