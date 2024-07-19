Kerala Rain: Orange Alert in 4 Districts, Schools Closed in 5

Kerala is expected to continue experiencing heavy rainfall on Friday, with the India Meteorological Department issuing an orange alert for Kannur, Wayanad, Kozhikode, and Kasaragod districts, indicating very heavy rain between 6 cm to 20 cm. Additionally, a yellow alert has been issued for Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, and Malappuram, which signifies heavy rainfall between 6 cm to 11 cm. The forecast attributes this intense weather to a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, predicting persistent heavy rain and gusty winds across the state.

In response to the IMD’s forecast, all schools in Kannur, Wayanad, Kasaragod, Kozhikode, and Palakkad will remain closed on Friday, July 19. Holidays have also been declared for all educational institutions, including professional colleges, in Kannur, Wayanad, and Palakkad. However, in Kozhikode and Kasaragod, colleges will remain open. Public and university examinations in Kannur and Palakkad will proceed as scheduled. In Idukki and Malappuram, only certain areas have declared holidays for educational institutions due to bad weather, with closures in Devikulam taluk and Chinnakkanal panchayat in Idukki, and Kondotty and Areekode sub-districts in Malappuram, excluding professional colleges.

Heavy rains have significantly disrupted life in several parts of Kerala, especially in the hilly northern Malabar districts. On Thursday, flooding, uprooting of trees, property damage, and minor landslides were reported in Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod. Tragically, one person, Pathamtam Kollamkunnel Sadanadan (55), drowned in Kottayam after his boat overturned near Malikkadavu bridge. These incidents highlight the severe impact of the ongoing heavy rains across the state.