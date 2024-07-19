Know what is pegging

Pegging is a sexual act. Pegging is an anal sex act in which a woman penetrates a man’s anus with a strap-on dildo.

‘Traditionally, heterosexuals have the same partner as the giver and the other, receiver.But in pegging, we flip the script and do the opposite, which emotionally and psychologically elevates the moment for both parties,’ says Barbara Santini, psychologist and sex advisor.

Pegging is penetrative sex with a strap-on dildo, usually anal penetration. It is usually defined as a heterosexual practice in which a woman penetrates the anus of a man. The woman uses a strap-on dildo, often a silicone phallus, attached with a harness, or a strapless dildo (that also penetrates the pegger). Lubricant is also used.

According to a 2020 study from sex toy retailer Love Honey, 10 per cent of women polled had pegged their partner, while there had also been a 200 per cent rise in strap-on purchases that year.

As per sex experts, due to the sensitive nerves in a man’s prostate – the area located at the front of the rectum – penetration by pegging can be ‘more pleasurable’ than a penis orgasm.