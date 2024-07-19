NIA Arrests Aide of Canada-Based Khalistani Terrorist Lakhbir Singh Sandhu

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested Baljeet Singh, also known as Rana Bhai or Balli, a key associate of Canada-based Khalistani terrorist Lakhbir Singh Sandhu, alias Landa. Singh, from Barwani district in Madhya Pradesh, was apprehended on Thursday and is accused of being a major weapons supplier for Landa’s network in Punjab. These weapons were reportedly used in various terror activities, including extortions from businessmen.

The NIA’s investigation, which began suo moto on July 10, 2023, has already led to the arrest of Gurpreet Singh Gopi, another associate linked to Landa and Khalistani terrorist Satnam Singh Satta. The agency’s probe uncovered Singh’s involvement in providing weapons not only to Landa but also to Satta, furthering a larger conspiracy aimed at destabilizing India through violence, particularly in Punjab.

Both Landa and Satta are believed to be operating from Canada, working to advance terrorist activities in India. The NIA’s ongoing investigation is part of a broader crackdown on Khalistani terrorist organizations.