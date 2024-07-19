Pune DC refutes trainee IAS Puja Khedkar’s harassment claims

Pune District Collector Suhas Diwase has responded to the harassment allegations made by trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar, stating that he has not received a formal complaint and therefore has no comments to make. Diwase, addressing the media on Friday, mentioned, “There is nothing to respond about. I haven’t received any complaint copy, so I don’t have any version.”

Earlier this week, Khedkar lodged her complaint in Washim, Maharashtra, where women police personnel visited her residence for the report. However, Khedkar chose not to provide details about the visit, simply stating, “I had called female police personnel because I had some work.”

In addition to the harassment allegations, Khedkar is under investigation for alleged irregularities related to disability and OBC certificates used in her IAS examination. Due to these issues, her district training program has been suspended, and she has been directed to return to the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration by July 23, as per instructions from Maharashtra’s Additional Chief Secretary, Nitin Gadre.