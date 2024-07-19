Here’s a recipe for Chicken Cheese Rolls that are both tasty and easy to make:

Chicken Cheese Rolls Recipe

Ingredients:

– For the Filling:

– 1 cup cooked chicken, shredded (use leftover chicken or cook chicken breast and shred)

– 1/2 cup grated cheese (cheddar, mozzarella, or a blend)

– 1/4 cup finely chopped onions

– 1/4 cup finely chopped bell peppers (any color)

– 1/4 cup finely chopped tomatoes (optional)

– 1-2 green chilies, finely chopped (optional, adjust to taste)

– 2 tablespoons mayonnaise

– 1 tablespoon mustard or ketchup (optional)

– 1/2 teaspoon dried herbs (such as oregano or mixed herbs)

– Salt and pepper to taste

– For the Rolls:

– 4-6 large flour tortillas or wraps

– Butter or oil for grilling

Instructions:

1. Prepare the Filling:

1. In a mixing bowl, combine the shredded chicken, grated cheese, chopped onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, and green chilies.

2. Add the mayonnaise and mustard or ketchup (if using). Mix well.

3. Season with dried herbs, salt, and pepper. Adjust seasoning to taste.

2. Assemble the Rolls:

1. Lay a tortilla flat on a clean surface.

2. Spread a generous amount of the chicken and cheese mixture over the tortilla, leaving a small border around the edges.

3. Roll up the tortilla tightly, folding in the sides as you go to encase the filling.

3. Cook the Rolls:

1. Heat a skillet or non-stick pan over medium heat.

2. Brush the skillet lightly with butter or oil.

3. Place the rolled tortillas seam-side down in the skillet.

4. Cook for 2-3 minutes on each side, or until the tortilla is golden brown and the cheese inside has melted.

4. Serve:

1. Remove the rolls from the skillet and let them cool for a minute before slicing.

2. Cut into smaller pieces if desired, and serve warm with your choice of dipping sauces like ketchup, mayonnaise, or a spicy chutney.

Enjoy your delicious Chicken Cheese Rolls as a snack, appetizer, or light meal!