SC Directs NTA to Release NEET-UG Results with Student Anonymity

On Thursday, July 18, the Supreme Court directed the National Testing Agency (NTA) to release the city and center-wise results of NEET-UG 2024 by noon on July 20, ensuring candidate anonymity. This order comes amid ongoing hearings on multiple petitions calling for the exam’s cancellation, re-test, and court-monitored investigations into alleged malpractices during the May 5 exam.

Chief Justice DY Chandrachud’s bench emphasized that any decision to re-conduct the exam must be based on substantial evidence of widespread malpractice. During the proceedings, the bench challenged petitioners to provide concrete evidence of significant irregularities, including alleged question paper leaks primarily reported in Patna and Hazaribagh, contrasting with no such issues in Godhra, Gujarat. The court is reviewing over 40 petitions, including NTA’s plea to consolidate cases from various high courts for streamlined litigation.

Addressing concerns over leaks via social media, the bench noted that the motive behind such leaks was financial gain rather than national discredit, requiring extensive contacts to orchestrate mass breaches. Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, alongside CJI Chandrachud, highlighted the social impact of the case, prioritizing it over other matters. They underscored the need for concrete evidence to justify exam cancellation, with ongoing CBI investigations potentially influencing outcomes. With over 23.33 lakh candidates appearing across 4,750 centers, including overseas, the Centre and NTA argue against cancellation without broader evidence, fearing repercussions on genuine aspirants.