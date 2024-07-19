Simple and delicious recipe for crispy fried vegetables

Crispy Fried Vegetables Recipe

Ingredients:

– For the Vegetables:

– 1 cup cauliflower florets

– 1 cup broccoli florets

– 1 cup carrot sticks (cut into thin strips)

– 1 cup bell peppers (any color, sliced)

– 1 cup sliced mushrooms (optional)

– For the Batter:

– 1 cup all-purpose flour

– 1/2 cup cornstarch

– 1 teaspoon baking powder

– 1/2 teaspoon paprika (optional)

– 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder (optional)

– 1/2 teaspoon onion powder (optional)

– Salt and pepper to taste

– 1 cup cold water (adjust as needed)

– For Frying:

– Oil for deep frying (such as vegetable oil or canola oil)

Instructions:

1. Prepare the Vegetables:

1. Wash and cut the vegetables into bite-sized pieces.

2. Pat them dry with a paper towel to remove excess moisture.

2. Make the Batter:

1. In a large mixing bowl, combine the flour, cornstarch, baking powder, paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, and pepper.

2. Gradually add the cold water, whisking until the batter is smooth and thick enough to coat the vegetables. If the batter is too thick, add a little more water; if too thin, add a bit more flour.

3. Coat the Vegetables:

1. Dip each vegetable piece into the batter, ensuring it is fully coated.

2. Shake off any excess batter.

4. Heat the Oil:

1. Heat oil in a deep fryer or large pot to 350°F (175°C). You can test the oil temperature by dropping a small amount of batter into it; if it bubbles and rises to the surface, the oil is ready.

5. Fry the Vegetables:

1. Carefully drop a few battered vegetable pieces into the hot oil at a time, avoiding overcrowding.

2. Fry until golden brown and crispy, about 3-4 minutes per batch.

3. Use a slotted spoon to remove the vegetables from the oil and drain on a paper towel-lined plate.

6. Serve:

1. Serve the crispy fried vegetables hot, with your choice of dipping sauces such as ketchup, mayonnaise, or a spicy chili sauce.

Enjoy your crispy fried vegetables as a tasty snack or appetizer!