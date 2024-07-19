Stock Market: Indian equity indices end lower

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices end lower on Friday, July 19, 2024. The main cause of this downfall was profit booking ahead of the Union Budget 2024, to be tabled on July 23..

At close, BSE Sensex was down 755.48 points or 0.93 percent at 80,587.98. NSE Nifty ended at 24,525.60 , down 275.20 points or 1.11 percent.

About 756 shares advanced, 2618 shares declined, and 74 shares unchanged. Top gainers were Infosys (1.78%), ITC (0.62%), Asian Paints (0.60%), Britannia (0.06%). Top losers were Tata Steel (-4.97%), JSW Steel (-4.68%), BPCL (-3.98%), Hindalco (-3.91%), ONGC (-3.44%).

The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 192, and those that hit a 52-week low was 27. In addition, 216 stocks traded in upper circuit, while 355 hit the lower circuit. All sectors witnessed selling and ended with losses.