Strong earthquake of 7.3 magnitude hits Chile

Antofagasta: A strong earthquake measuring 7.3 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck northern Chile. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the epicenter of the earthquake was located 265 kilometers east of the coastal city of Antofagasta, at a depth of 126 kilometers. No tsunami warning was issued after the earthquake.

Also Read: Health Worker Accused of Molesting Patient at Kozhikode Hospital; Case Registered

Chile is renowned as one of the most earthquake-prone countries globally. Chile is situated on the Pacific Ocean’s ‘Ring of Fire.’ This seismically turbulent region is infamous for its frequent volcanic eruptions and earthquakes, making it one of the most active seismic zones on Earth. Chile’s location along this volatile boundary subjects it to the relentless movements of tectonic plates, leading to frequent and sometimes devastating seismic activity.