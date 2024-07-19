Study Finds High Stress Levels Among IT, Tech, and Media Employees

A recent survey has revealed that three out of five employees in major Indian sectors, including IT, manufacturing, technology, and media, experience high or extreme stress levels, with women facing more workplace stress than men. The survey, conducted by YourDOST in collaboration with various corporations, found a 31% increase in high stress levels compared to last year. It highlighted that employees aged 21-30 are the most stressed, followed by those in their 30s, 40s, and then those aged 41-50.

The analysis, which included over 5,000 employees from sectors such as transportation, staff and recruiting, tech and media, finance, and education, identified critical stressors like fear of judgment, lack of work-life balance, and feelings of under-recognition. The report also noted that 72.2% of women reported high stress levels, compared to 53.64% of men. This stress is exacerbated by societal expectations and the dual burden of domestic responsibilities alongside careers, with women finding workplace flexibility less accessible or stigmatized.

Furthermore, dissatisfaction with work relationships and lack of emotional support were significant concerns among employees. The survey, which covered workers from hospitals, healthcare, real estate, and entertainment providers, indicated that 20.5% of respondents felt they lacked a well-balanced life, while over 14% felt judged. Additionally, a disparity in work recognition between women (14.5%) and men (8.8%) was noted, attributed to implicit workplace biases and societal expectations undervaluing women’s contributions. YourDOST, which partners with 600 organizations to build emotional wellness programs, emphasized the need for better emotional support and recognition in the workplace.