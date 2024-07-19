Thiruvananthapuram: Cyber fraud cases surge, residents lose Rs 35 crore in 6 months

Thiruvananthapuram has seen a significant increase in cybercrime, with residents losing Rs 35 crore in just six months. DCP P Nithin Raj has vowed to intensify efforts against online fraud. Notably, even highly educated individuals and top officials have fallen victim to these scams, facing substantial financial losses.

Investigations have uncovered that much of the stolen money has been funneled into foreign accounts. A major scam involved a fake digital share market scheme, which alone swindled Rs 27 crore. Authorities registered 122 cases last month, with some fraudsters posing as job recruiters. In the past six months, seven online fraud cases resulted in losses of about Rs 3 crore, with impersonators posing as enforcement officers. A total of 163 FIRs have been filed, with victims losing over Rs 33 lakh.

Police have warned the public to be extremely cautious of unsolicited messages promising high returns, fake customer support, loan offers, lottery wins, or prize notifications. Despite these warnings, fraud cases continue to rise, with scammers now impersonating officers from reputable agencies like the CBI, NCB, and state police departments to deceive victims.