UPSC Files FIR, Issues Show Cause Notice to IAS Probationer Puja Khedkar

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has taken significant action against IAS probationer Puja Khedkar, filing an FIR and issuing a show cause notice concerning her Civil Services Examination 2022 candidacy. The action comes as Khedkar faces allegations related to fraudulent disability and Other Backward Class (OBC) certificates, as well as issues with her conduct at the Pune collector’s office.

The UPSC’s decision follows the suspension of Khedkar’s district training program earlier this week. Khedkar, who was previously serving as a supernumerary assistant collector in Washim after being transferred from Pune, has been ordered to return to the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie for further proceedings.

The investigation into Khedkar’s conduct and certification has led to a broader review of her qualifications and performance, raising questions about her eligibility and integrity in the civil services.