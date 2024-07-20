14-year-old boy with Nipah-Like symptoms admitted to Kozhikode hospital

A 14-year-old boy from Perinthalmanna in Malappuram has been admitted to a private hospital in Kozhikode with symptoms resembling those of the Nipah virus, according to health officials. The boy is currently reported to be in stable condition, and his condition is not critical.

Initially treated at a hospital in Malappuram, the boy was later transferred to Kozhikode for further evaluation. His blood samples will be sent to the National Institute of Virology for testing to confirm whether he has contracted the Nipah virus. The Health Department has urged the public and medical facilities to adhere to established protocols.

Nipah virus is a zoonotic disease that can be transmitted from animals to humans and has a high fatality rate. It can also spread through contaminated food or direct human contact. Symptoms typically include fever, respiratory issues, headaches, and vomiting, with severe cases potentially leading to encephalitis, seizures, and coma. Kerala has experienced several Nipah outbreaks in recent years, including in 2018, 2019, 2021, and 2023.