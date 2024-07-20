40 killed after boat catches fire

Port-au-Prince: At least 40 migrants have died after a boat they were travelling in caught fire off the northern coast of Haiti. The UN’s International Organization for Migration (IOM) reported that the Haitian Coast Guard rescued 41 survivors.

The vessel carrying more than 80 migrants. It was going to Turks and Caicos departed from Haiti. As per police, explosion was sparked by a voodoo ritual gone wrong.

Haiti is dealing with gang violence, a collapsing health system, and a lack of access to essential supplies, resulting in many Haitians taking dangerous journeys to move out of the country. According to the IOM’s data, the number of migration attempts by boat from Haiti has witnessed a rise.

‘More than 86,000 migrants have been forcibly returned to Haiti by neighbouring countries this year. In March, despite a surge in violence and the closure of airports throughout the country, forced returns increased by 46 per cent, reaching 13,000 forced returns in March alone,’ said IOM in a statement.