Bangladesh Violence: Curfew Imposed, Military Deployed, Death Toll Hits 105

The Bangladeshi government has imposed a curfew and deployed military personnel to restore order following days of violent protests that have resulted in at least 105 deaths. The unrest, sparked by the High Court’s decision to reinstate a controversial quota system for government jobs, has led to intense clashes between student protesters and law enforcement. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s press secretary, Nayeemul Islam Khan, confirmed the curfew and military deployment, emphasizing the need for immediate action as police efforts failed to contain the situation.

In a dramatic escalation, student protesters in Narsingdi district attacked a local jail, freeing numerous detainees and setting the facility on fire. In response, the government has enforced a nationwide communications blackout, cutting off mobile internet and social media access. Public transportation services have been suspended, and all schools and universities have been closed until further notice. Meanwhile, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs reported that around 15,000 Indian nationals in Bangladesh, including 8,500 students, are safe, with 245 Indians, including 125 students, having returned to India by Friday evening.

The violence erupted after the High Court reinstated a quota system allocating a third of government jobs to the descendants of freedom fighters, a policy abolished in 2018 following protests. The reinstatement of the quota has reignited widespread demonstrations across the country, leading to severe disruptions and a significant loss of life.