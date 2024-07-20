Bodies of two missing police officers found in Attappady

The bodies of two police officers, Murukan and Kakkan, who went missing in Attappady, have been found. The two men had gone to their colonies four days prior and were supposed to cross the river to reach their homes. However, they failed to arrive, prompting an investigation by the police and forest department.

Due to the lack of reliable mobile network coverage in the area, authorities were unable to confirm whether Murugan had safely arrived at his destination. They reached out to his family to gather more information, and a joint investigation was launched. The bodies of the two individuals were discovered in separate locations, one in the Chembavatta forest and the other in Swarnagada.

Initial findings suggest that the two men likely lost their lives in the Parakar River, which had swollen due to heavy rainfall in Attapadi. Murukan, a police officer from the Kurumba Division and CPO of Puthur Police Station, had taken a three-day leave to visit his home. The tragic incident has raised concerns about the safety of the region and the need for improved communication networks in remote areas.