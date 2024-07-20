BoycottPhonePe Trends After CEO Sameer Nigam Opposes Karnataka Jobs Quota Bill

PhonePe faced a social media backlash and boycott calls after CEO Sameer Nigam publicly opposed Karnataka’s proposed jobs quota bill. The bill, aimed at reserving a portion of private sector jobs for local residents, sparked controversy when Nigam criticized it. Hashtags like #UninstallPhonePe and #BoycottPhonePe trended on X (formerly Twitter) as a result.

Nigam, who claimed to have created over 25,000 jobs across India, argued that the bill was unfair to those who, due to their parents’ careers, have lived in multiple states. He expressed his discontent, questioning why his children should be excluded from job opportunities in Karnataka despite his significant contributions to job creation.

The Karnataka government recently approved the “Karnataka State Employment of Local Candidates in Industries, Factories, and Other Establishments Bill, 2024,” mandating private firms to reserve jobs for locals. The bill faced criticism from industry groups like NASSCOM, which warned that it could drive companies away from the state. The government defended the bill as a measure to protect local interests while considering industry needs.