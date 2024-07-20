Cyber security authority issues security alert for Google Chrome users

Dubai: The UAE Cyber Security Council has issued a security alert for Google Chrome users. The authority urged all Google Chrome users in the UAE to update to the latest version of the free web browser.

Google has recently released security updates to address vulnerabilities in the desktop version of the free web browser. These vulnerabilities, if ignored, could allow hackers to access devices, steal data, or even execute malicious codes into one’s systems.

The authority urged business entities in the UAE to keep their systems updated, monitor for threats, and secure their data amid the increasing number of cyber threats. It can be noted that in the third quarter of 2023, 56 per cent of businesses and companies suffered a data breach.