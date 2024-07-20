Delhi Police Bust Kidney Racket; 8 Arrested, Rs 35 Lakh Charged per Recipient

Delhi Police have dismantled an interstate kidney transplant racket, arresting eight individuals, including the ringleader, following a week-long operation. The gang, which operated across Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat, used forged documents to facilitate illegal transplants in multiple hospitals. In addition to the arrests, seven people, including donors and recipients, have been legally bound to appear before authorities.

The investigation revealed that the gang exploited donors from lower-income backgrounds, who were promised between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 6 lakh. However, the group charged recipients between Rs 35 lakh and Rs 40 lakh for the transplants. The gang’s members, some of whom were employed as transplant coordinators at reputable hospitals, used their insider knowledge to orchestrate the illegal operations.

The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch found that the racket had facilitated transplants in 11 hospitals across different states. The probe began after a woman reported paying Rs 35 lakh to two individuals, Sandeep Arya and Vijay Kashyap alias Sumit, to arrange a donor for her husband. Following extensive raids, the authorities recovered fabricated documents and files related to the illegal transplants.