Drunk Man Arrested for Attacking Policeman with Tree Branch

In Andhra Pradesh’s Gudur town, a man attacked a police officer with a tree branch while under the influence of alcohol. The incident occurred in Tirupati district, where Head Constable Swamy Das sustained severe brain injuries. CCTV footage shows the accused following Das into a store and striking him on the head with the branch, causing the officer to collapse. Locals and other police officers intervened to help, but Das appeared unconscious and was later taken to Gudur Area Hospital for treatment.

The attacker, identified as Laltuk Kalinda from West Bengal, was apprehended at the scene. DSP Suryanarayana Reddy confirmed that a case has been filed and Kalinda will be remanded. The motive behind the attack is still under investigation. The head constable, Swamy Das, is recovering from his injuries, which were significant enough to put him in a coma.

This violent episode follows another recent incident in Tirupati, where a traffic police head constable was suspended for assaulting an elderly man in a similar state of intoxication. The ongoing issues highlight concerns about police conduct and the challenges faced by law enforcement in the region.