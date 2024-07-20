Elon Musk congratulates PM Modi as most followed leader on X (Twitter)

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and owner of X Corporation (formerly Twitter), congratulated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on surpassing 100 million followers on the platform. Modi has become the most followed world leader on X, with Musk acknowledging his significant online presence.

Prime Minister Modi expressed his gratitude for the milestone, stating that he values the discussions, debates, and insights shared on the platform. He also has a substantial following on YouTube and Instagram, with nearly 25 million subscribers and over 91 million followers, respectively. Other prominent world leaders with a significant online presence include US President Joe Biden and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.