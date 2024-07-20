Flights back on track after IT glitch, says govt

The Ministry of Civil Aviation announced that flight operations have returned to normal after a global Microsoft outage caused disruptions and cancellations on Friday. Airline systems are functioning smoothly across all airports, and the backlog from yesterday’s disruptions is being cleared gradually. The ministry expects all issues to be resolved by noon today.

The outage, attributed to a software update by cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike, affected various industries worldwide, including finance, healthcare, and media. In India, airline check-in systems crashed, leading to widespread cancellations and delays. IndiGo alone cancelled around 200 flights, while other airlines like Akasa Air, Vistara, Air India, SpiceJet, and Air India Express also reported issues.

Passengers faced frustration and long queues as manual check-in procedures took 30-40 minutes per person. Union ministers Rammohan Naidu and Ashwini Vaishnaw assured that the situation is being managed using manual methods to minimize disruption. The cause of the outage has been identified, and updates have been released to resolve the issue. Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport was less affected than Delhi and Bengaluru, but operations are running more smoothly today.