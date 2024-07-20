Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Indian Railways to operate 202 special trains: Full list

Mumbai: The Central Railway will operate 202 special trains ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. Central Railway’s Chief Public Relation Officers (CPRO) Swapnil Dhanraj Nila said these special trains will start operations on September 1. The bookings for these trains will commence tomorrow, July 21.

As per reports, 18 trips have been planned from Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus to Sawantwadi. This train will leave CST at 12:30 am and will reach Sawantwadi on the second day at 12 pm.

18 trips have also been planned between CST and Ratnagiri. These trains will leave CST at 11:30 am and reach Ratnagiri at 8 pm, and the return trip will start from Ratnagiri at 4:30 am and reach CST at 11:30 am.

There are a few trains which will run on specific days, especially those running from Lokmanya Tilak terminus to Udala. It will run only on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.