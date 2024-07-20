Heroic Karnataka police dog runs 8 km in heavy rain to save woman

In Karnataka’s Davanagere district, a police dog named Tunga 2 played a crucial role in saving a woman’s life and capturing a murder suspect. On Thursday (July 18), the Doberman and her handler, Constable Shafi, ran eight kilometers in heavy rain, leading to the arrest of the murderer. The incident started when a patrol team found a man’s body on Bada Road near a petrol pump in Santhebennur, Channagiri taluk. After alerting their superiors, SP Uma Prashant deployed Tunga 2 and Constable Shafi to the scene. The dog, after sniffing the victim’s jacket, led the team to a house where a violent scene was unfolding. Inside, the police found Rangaswamy beating his wife, Roopa, who was on the brink of losing consciousness. The police intervened just in time, thanks to Tunga 2’s lead.

Rangaswamy, who had killed Santosh, 33, with a machete on suspicion of an affair with his wife, fled to his village intending to kill Roopa. His plan was thwarted by the swift actions of Tunga 2 and her handler. Roopa was immediately taken to Santhebennur Community Hospital for treatment of her injuries. The police arrested Rangaswamy and two accomplices, confirming that the deceased, Santosh, was from Channapura and had been murdered after Rangaswamy learned of the alleged affair. This remarkable feat by Tunga 2 and Constable Shafi showcases the critical role of police dogs in law enforcement, highlighting their ability to track down suspects and save lives even in challenging conditions.