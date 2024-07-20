Indian Army Deploys 2,500+ Troops in Jammu Amid Terror Attack Surge

In response to a surge in terror attacks and increasing casualties among troops, the Indian Army has deployed over 2,500 additional personnel, including 500 special forces commandos, to the Jammu region. This move comes after the Indian Army lost 11 soldiers in the past three months while combating militants. On Monday alone, the Army suffered four casualties, including a Captain, in a gunfight with heavily armed terrorists in Doda district.

The deployment includes several special forces companies and three infantry battalions. Since May, the combined total of troops from various forces killed in action, including the Indian Air Force, Jammu and Kashmir Police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and Border Security Force (BSF), has risen to 13. The security forces have managed to neutralize three terrorists in two recent operations, but the situation remains challenging.

Sources indicate that a lack of ground intelligence and thinning troop deployments have contributed to the rise in attacks. Terrorists have adapted by using caves for concealment and benefiting from dense foliage to evade detection. Additionally, retired soldiers from Pakistan’s Special Service Group are reportedly leading these terror operations, complicating the security landscape along the 2,400-km international border with Pakistan and the 740-km Line of Control.