Indian Army starts recruitment process for Short Service Commission course 2024: Details

New Delhi: The Indian Army has started accepting applications for the 64th Short Service Commission (SSC) Technical Men Course and the 35th SSC Technical Women Course.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the Indian Army SSC Tech 2024 course by visiting the official website, joinindianarmy.nic.in. They will be able to submit the application form until August 14 up to 3 PM.

The official notification reads: ‘Applications are invited from eligible unmarried male and unmarried female engineering graduates and also from widows of Indian Armed Forces Defence personnel who died in harness for the grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in the Indian Army. The course will commence in April 2025 at the Pre-Commissioning Training Academy (PCTA).’

Vacancies:

-SSC(Tech)-64 Men – 350 openings

-SSC(Tech)-64 Women – 29 openings

Steps To Apply

Go to the official website, joinindianarmy.nic.in

Click on the registration link

Click on ‘Apply Online’ after completing registration

Provide the details and click on submit

Save and take a printout of the application for future reference

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit:

Candidates aged from 20 to 27 years as of April 01, 2025 (Candidates born between April 2, 1998, and April 1, 2005, both days inclusive).

For widows of Indian Armed Forces Defence personnel who died in harness only: SSCW (Non-Tech) [Non-UPSC] and SSCW (Tech) – A maximum of 35 years of age as of April 01, 2025.

Educational Qualification:

Candidates must have passed the Engineering Degree course

Candidates who are studying in the final year of the Engineering Degree course are eligible to apply