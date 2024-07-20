Indian Railways to operate special trains for Kanwar Mela: Full list

New Delhi: The Northern Railway will operate special trains to meet the high demand of theKanwarias during the Kanwar Mela. The Northern Railway has extended the services of train no 04465/66 (Delhi-Shamli-Delhi) and 04403/04 (Delhi-Saharanpur-Delhi) up to Haridwar.

The Kanwar Mela will be held at Haridwar from July 22 to August 19. The Northern Railway will operate five pairs of special trains for the Mela.

Special trains to Haridwar for Kanwar Mela

Train 04322 (Moradabad-Laksar-Moradabad)

Train 04324 (Haridwar-Delhi-Haridwar)

Train 04330 (Rishikesh-Delhi-Rishikesh)

Train 04372 (Rishikesh-Lucknow Charbagh-Rishikesh)

Train 04370 (Rishikesh-Bareilly-Rishikesh)

During the Mela, Northern Railway will offer special stoppages to 14 trains, enhance 24 trains with extra coaches to accommodate more passengers.