Know how to remove AI videos from YouTube

Mumbai: Most popular video-sharing platform, YouTubeas been encouraging users to use new tools and guidelines which will help them identify and report AI-generated videos. YouTube has brought in new AI-centric guidelines and updates which will allow users to identify and report AI-generated videos. These updates will ensure that users to easily recognize when a video has been altered by using the AI tools and could be reported instantly.

The content creators will also have to disclose when they use AI tools to edit and alter their content. YouTube will further require the creators to reveal any AI involvement in their videos, and will further emphasize the need for transparency.

The platform will also introduce the user to own the version of labels to mark the AI-generated content, which will help the viewers to identify such videos.YouTube users will have the right to report AI-generated videos which they would find misleading or inappropriate.

Content which is marked as parody or satire is exempt from these reports and YouTube will further emphasize on the need for legitimate reports from real users, and not the bots. Upon receiving a report, the creator has, the platform will take 48 hours to address the issue by editing the video or by removing it, to avoid further sanctions or penalties.