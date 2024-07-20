Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram airports affected by Microsoft Outage; fights cancelled

Flight operations at Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram airports faced significant disruptions on Friday (July 19) due to a global Microsoft cloud services outage. The technical issues led to the cancellation of several flights and delays at both airports. In Kochi, at least seven flights were canceled and 11 others were delayed, while Thiruvananthapuram experienced the cancellation of three flights and delays in several others.

The canceled flights at Kochi included services from IndiGo and Air India Express to cities like Hyderabad and Bengaluru. Thiruvananthapuram saw the cancellation of flights to Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai. IndiGo issued a statement explaining that the cancellations were due to the worldwide travel system outage, which temporarily affected their ability to offer rebooking or refund options.

The outage, affecting Microsoft services globally, has been linked to a recent update from the cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike. Users across various platforms reported significant disruptions, with outage tracking website Downdetector highlighting widespread issues. The technical problems have impacted Windows-based desktops and laptops, further compounding the situation.