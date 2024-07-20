Microsoft outage disrupts IndiGo: 190+ flights cancelled, refund and rebooking paused

A global computer outage has caused significant disruption to air travel, grounding hundreds of aircraft worldwide and notably affecting IndiGo airlines. On Friday, IndiGo announced that rebooking flights and claiming refunds were temporarily unavailable due to the widespread travel system outage, which was beyond their control. The airline posted on X (formerly Twitter) that 192 of its flights had been cancelled so far.

IndiGo further reported facing a “network-wide issue with Microsoft Azure,” leading to delays at airports. The airline noted that check-ins might be slower and queues longer, and their Digital team was working with Microsoft to resolve the issue swiftly. Delhi International Airport also reported some service impacts, with passengers expressing frustrations on social media about long waits and downed flight information boards.

Other budget carriers, including SpiceJet and Akasa, also experienced major disruptions, resorting to manual check-in and boarding processes due to online system issues. Akasa Airlines announced that some online services were temporarily unavailable due to infrastructure issues with their service provider. In response to the widespread disruptions, Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu directed airport authorities and airlines to provide extra seating, water, and food for affected passengers.