NEET UG Results Released by City and Centre per SC Order

Following a Supreme Court order on July 18, the National Testing Agency (NTA) released city and centre-wise results for the NEET-UG medical entrance exam on Saturday. This decision comes amid allegations of irregularities in the exam’s conduct.

The results, originally announced on June 5, were republished following the Supreme Court’s directive in response to multiple petitions citing issues such as paper leaks. The exam, held on May 5, took place at 4,750 centres across 571 cities, including 14 international locations, for over 24 lakh candidates.

The Supreme Court instructed the NTA to publish the marks obtained by students without revealing their identities to determine if candidates from allegedly compromised centres scored higher. The court will continue to hear arguments on July 22 regarding petitions seeking the exam’s cancellation, a retest, and a court-monitored investigation into the alleged malpractices.