Nissan X-Trail SUV unveiled in India: Details

Mumbai: Nissan Motor India has unveiled the fourth-generation X-Trail SUV. The vehicles will enter the country as a completely built-up (CBU) model. The X-Trail was first introduced in 2001. Nissan has sold over 7 million units of the SUV globally till now.

The X-Trail is based on the Alliance (Renault–Nissan) CMF-C platform.The X-Trail comes in both 5-seater and 7-seater avatars overseas. However, India gets 7-seater version only.

The X-Trail has a floating roof and a V-motion grille. The headlights, DRLs and taillights are LED units. There are split lights at the rear. The SUV drives on 20-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels. There are three exterior colour options — Pearl White, Diamond Black and Champagne Silver.

The cabin of the X-Trail boasts features like an 8-inch NissanConnect display screen compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay (wireless), 12.3-inch TFT multi-information screen, dual-zone automatic climate control, electronic parking brake with auto hold, wireless charger and seven airbags. It also gets panoramic sunroof and 360-degree camera.

The SUV is powered by a 12V mild-hybrid 1.5-litre 3-cylinder turbo-petrol engine, which develops 163PS of maximum power and 300Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a shift-by-wire X-Tronic CVT gearbox, which is claimed to have no rubber band feel. There are multiple drive modes — Standard, Eco and Sport.

The Nissan X-Trail price in India might be between Rs 38 lakh and Rs 43 lakh (ex-showroom). The official price announcement is expected to take place next month.