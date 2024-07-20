Schools Closed in Wayanad; Orange Alert Issued for 4 Districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Kerala’s northern districts—Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, and Wayanad—forecasting heavy rainfall of 7-11 cm in the next 24 hours. Additionally, strong winds of 30-40 km/h, with gusts up to 50 km/h, are expected to affect isolated areas in the state on July 20 and 21.

In response to the severe weather, Wayanad district has declared a holiday for all educational institutions, including professional colleges, for Saturday. This precautionary measure aims to ensure the safety of students and staff amid the adverse conditions.

Kerala has already experienced significant rainfall, surpassing the forecasted 150 mm from July 13 to 19 with an actual total of 315.5 mm, marking a 110 percent increase. Districts such as Kannur, Kozhikode, Mahe, and Wayanad have seen rainfall levels significantly higher than average, with Kannur experiencing a 171 percent increase.