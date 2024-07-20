Security forces kill Maoist in encounter

Bijapur: Security forces killed a Maoist in an encounter near Telangana border in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district. The encounter took place around 10 am in the jungle near Semaltodi village under Ilmidi police station limits along the interstate border.

A joint team of Greyhounds, Telangana’s special anti-Naxal force, and Bijapur police’s District Reserve Guard was out on an anti-Naxalite operation in the area. After the firing stopped, the body of a male Naxalite was found along with a carbine, a grenade, Maoist uniform, bags and Maoist literature. A search operation is still underway in the area, ‘ said a senior police officer.

As many as 141 Naxalites have been killed by the security forces in various encounters in Chhattisgarh so far this year, as per the police. The highest 139 Maoists were killed in the Bastar division that comprises seven districts including Bijapur. 2 Maoists were killed in Dhamtari district.

On June 15, 8 Maoists and a jawan of the Special Task Force (STF) of police were killed in an encounter in Narayanpur district. On June 5, 6 Maoists were gunned down in an encounter in Narayanpur, while 7 Maoists were killed on the Narayanpur-Bijapur border on May 23. At least 12 Maoists died in an encounter in Bijapur on May 10, and 10 cadres, including three women, were killed along the border of Narayanpur and Kanker districts on April 30.